Bernard 'Bernie' John Williams, Jr.

April 3, 1946—Jan. 16, 2023

LAKE GENEVA — Bernard “Bernie” J. Williams, 76, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin passed away at his home on January 16, 2023. Born Bernard John Williams, Jr. to the late Bernard and Rose (Kaiser) Williams in Racine, Wisconsin on April 3, 1946. Bernard, or Bernie as he is affectionately known, graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1964. Bernie later earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Carthage College. On August 9, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Racine, Wisconsin Bernie was united into marriage to the former Linda Lequia.

Bernie is survived by his favorite wife of 53 years, Linda. Bernie is also survived by his favorite daughter, Becky (Ryan) Derrick; his favorite granddaughter, Emma; and his favorite grandson, Billy. Bernie is also survived by his sister, Barbara Kortendick of Sturtevant; brothers-in-law: Ron Hibbard and Gary (Denise) Lequia all of Racine, Wisconsin. Bernie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. and Rose, his sisters: Ribera and Jane and one brother, Raymond.

Visitation for Bernie will be held on January 27, 2023 from the hours of 4:00pm until 7:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:30am at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A short visitation will also be held in church from 10:30am until the time of service on January 28, 2023. To sign the online guest register please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more then honored to be assisting Bernie’s family.