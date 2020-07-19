× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 14, 1943 – May 10, 2020

Bernard “Bernie” J. Baumeister, 76, of Brighton, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on May 14, 1943, he was the son of Alvin and Caroline (nee: Ketterhagen) Baumeister. He was raised in Kansasville, where he graduated from Salem Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief.

Bernie retired from Ameritech as a telephone repair and serviceman. He was a member of Master Gardner and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. He was also a job mentor at Shepherd’s College. Bernie loved to garden and learn, taking several classes thru technical school. He also loved to fix and build things and could fix any type of car. Bernie loved his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he got.

Bernie is survived by his children, Jason (Rebecca) Baumeister, Tina (Jason) Hull and Becky (Mark) Schmechel; grandchildren, Caleb, Josiah and Isaac Baumeister, Gracie and Ethan Hull and Sami, Emily and Luke Schmechel; siblings, Rose Ann, Charlie, Barbara, Ken, Tom, John, Alan, Robert, Debra, Joe and Linda; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Catherine.