Bernard B. Barczak
June 30, 1925 - January 11, 2019
WATERFORD - Barczak, Bernard B. formerly of Bay View, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the age of 93 with his devoted family at his side.
Bernard was born in Milwaukee on June 30, 1925 to Joseph and Tekla (nee Frankowiak) Barczak. As a young man, Bernard resided in Milwaukee where he graduated from Milwaukee Boys Technical High School. After high school he went on to serve his country as a member of the Army Red Ball Express, stationed in France during the height of WWII. Following his honorable service in the war, Bernard returned to Milwaukee where he and Violanda LaPorta were married on July 12, 1947, at St. Rita's Catholic Church. Bernard served as a city of Milwaukee police officer for more than 32 years, having spent time at districts 1, 6 and 3, and as a member of the MPD Tactical Squad in the late 1960s. He was a dedicated husband and father who felt blessed when spending time with his family, especially outdoors and in the north woods. His greatest enjoyment, however, came from assisting Santa on Christmas Eve.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 71 years,Violanda; children: Barbara (the late Richard) DesRault, Robert (the late Ellen) Barczak, and Judith (Dennis) Karweik; grandchildren: William (Marie Day) Barczak, Jennifer Karweik, Michael (Staci) DesRault, Jeanna (Christopher) Mingus, and Andrew (fiancee, Kristine Valerio) DesRault; great-grandchildren: Marques Barczak; Kaitlyn, Kyleigh, and C.J. Mingus; Christina DesRault and Bryson DesRault; sister, Lillian Dukiel; sisters and brothers-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Isabel and Florence; brothers, Raymond and Clarence; daughter-in-law Ellen, and son-in-law Richard.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by a Christian funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with internment immediately following.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, WI., and Seasons Hospice for their gentle, compassionate care of Bernard during the past year.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St
Waterford, WI 53185
(262)534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.