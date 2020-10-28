Bernadette M. Baldovin

Bernadette graduated from Hurley High School “Class of 1963”. On December 28, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Michael Baldovin and they moved to Racine in 1972. Bernadette was employed by Racine County as a dispatcher for 15 years retiring in 2003. She enjoyed swimming, cooking, reading, skiing and Bingo. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.