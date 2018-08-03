September 20, 1934—July 18th, 2018
Berni was born on September 20, 1934 in Racine, WI and passed away on July 18th, 2018 in Arlington, WA. She is survived by 5 children and Virginia, Patrick, John, Brenda, David, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Doreen preceded her in death on April 5th, 1980.
She retired from Safeco Insurance with 15 years of company service.
Berni was always full of life, feisty, yet had a good sense of humor. She was very happy in retirement. She loved gardening, playing cards with friends and enjoying Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. She also loved her Shih Tzu Tucker.
Berni was a hard working independent woman who successfully balanced her life between mother and career. She will be deeply missed by her family.
There will be a memorial at home for friends and family on August 11th, 2pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.