Bennett "Ben" E. Poulsen

Ben was born to Erven and Mathilda (nee Fischer) Poulsen on January 31, 1949, in Racine. He graduated from Washington Park High School, class of 1968. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 and served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He received a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in a combat zone. Recently, Ben’s family joined him for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in October of 2019. After serving his country, Ben came home and worked at S.C. Johnson’s Wax as a Line Supervisor for 41 years, retiring on September 9, 2011.

Ben and his family enjoyed camping. They pulled a travel trailer until they owned a permanent campsite at Bark River Campground in Jefferson County where they enjoyed campfires, golf cart rides and socializing with neighbors. Ben was also Boy Scout Leader of Troop 217, sharing his love of the outdoors and the value of hard work with many kids over the years. Ben and his family liked to go on cruises in the Caribbean and travel to Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Ben was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He enjoyed listening to talk radio and Brewer games while he worked outside. He was passionate about his yard, always landscaping or gardening. He was a handyman and took pleasure in working with tools. Ben loved to cook on the grill. His favorite food anywhere was a hamburger with cheese and onions, but he also loved his sweets. Ben had a caring personality and was willing to help anyone in need. He was also very sociable and could easily talk to anybody. Most importantly, Ben loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed any of their sporting events or concerts.