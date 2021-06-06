Bennett "Ben" E. Poulsen

January 31, 1949 — June 3, 2021
RACINE — Bennett “Ben” Erven Poulsen, 72, passed peacefully at Season’s Hospice and Palliative Care on June 3, 2021.
Ben was born to Erven and Mathilda (nee Fischer) Poulsen on January 31, 1949, in Racine. He graduated from Washington Park High School, class of 1968. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 and served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He received a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in a combat zone. Recently, Ben’s family joined him for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in October of 2019. After serving his country, Ben came home and worked at S.C. Johnson’s Wax as a Line Supervisor for 41 years, retiring on September 9, 2011.
Ben was united in marriage to Diane J. Mickelson on November 11, 1972, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant, though he was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church from the time he was born until the church closed in 2015. Ben and his wife, then became active members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.
Ben and his family enjoyed camping. They pulled a travel trailer until they owned a permanent campsite at Bark River Campground in Jefferson County where they enjoyed campfires, golf cart rides and socializing with neighbors. Ben was also Boy Scout Leader of Troop 217, sharing his love of the outdoors and the value of hard work with many kids over the years. Ben and his family liked to go on cruises in the Caribbean and travel to Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Ben was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He enjoyed listening to talk radio and Brewer games while he worked outside. He was passionate about his yard, always landscaping or gardening. He was a handyman and took pleasure in working with tools. Ben loved to cook on the grill. His favorite food anywhere was a hamburger with cheese and onions, but he also loved his sweets. Ben had a caring personality and was willing to help anyone in need. He was also very sociable and could easily talk to anybody. Most importantly, Ben loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed any of their sporting events or concerts.
Ben will be lovingly remembered by his wife of over 48 years, Diane; children: Daniel (Stacey), David (Patricia), and Christine (Benjamin) Hartman; grandchildren: Olive and Mila Poulsen, Owen, Nolan, and Lyla Poulsen, and Cassidy, Easton, and Barrett Hartman; one brother and two sisters: Susan (Robert Mendenhall) Hoernke, John (Donna) Poulsen, and Cynthia (Scott) Koenig; and his pet cat, Wilma; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ben is predeceased by his parents: Erven and Mathilda; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Edward (Rosemary) Mickelson Jr.; three dogs: Benji, Barney, and Sammy; and one cat, Nellie.
A celebration of Ben’s life will begin with a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday evening, June 7, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. A ceremony will commence at 10:00 AM with Pastor Beth Stone officiating. A private family service of committal with full military honors will occur on a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Donations to the American Cancer Society have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Dr. Mullane, Ben’s nephew, Dr. Christopher Mason, the entire staff from the ICU at Aurora at St. Luke’s in Milwaukee, and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care. Everyone mentioned played a huge role in the wonderful care performed for Ben in his final days.
