Bennett 'Ben' E. Poulsen
Bennett 'Ben' E. Poulsen

Bennett "Ben" E. Poulsen

Jan. 31, 1949—June 3, 2021

RACINE—Bennett “Ben” Erven Poulsen, 72, passed peacefully at Season’s Hospice and Palliative Care on June 3, 2021.

A celebration of Ben’s life will begin with a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday evening, June 7, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. A ceremony will commence at 10:00 AM with Pastor Beth Stone officiating. A private family service of committal with full military honors will occur on a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Donations to the American Cancer Society have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

