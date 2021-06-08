Bennett "Ben" E. Poulsen

January 31, 1949—June 3, 2021
RACINE—Bennett “Ben” Erven Poulsen, 72, passed peacefully at Season’s Hospice and Palliative Care on June 3, 2021.
A celebration of Ben’s life will begin with a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday evening, June 7, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. A ceremony will commence at 10:00 AM with Pastor Beth Stone officiating. A private family service of committal with full military honors will occur on a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Donations to the American Cancer Society have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
