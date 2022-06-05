 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benjamin M. Wirkus

  • 0
RACINE—We are sad to announce the passing of Ben Wirkus who passed away on May 19, 2022, at the age of 41.

Ben is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Carpenter; father, Michael Wirkus; stepmother, Cheryl Wirkus; sister, Emily Falaschi; step-brothers: Jeremy and Eric Luedtke; and special cousin, Jim Wirkus. Ben also had many nieces and nephews.

As per Ben’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com

