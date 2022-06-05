Benjamin M. Wirkus

RACINE—We are sad to announce the passing of Ben Wirkus who passed away on May 19, 2022, at the age of 41.

Ben is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Carpenter; father, Michael Wirkus; stepmother, Cheryl Wirkus; sister, Emily Falaschi; step-brothers: Jeremy and Eric Luedtke; and special cousin, Jim Wirkus. Ben also had many nieces and nephews.

As per Ben’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com