Benjamin Isaac Grennell

November 21, 2018 - November 21, 2018

RACINE – Benjamin Isaac Grennell, precious infant child of Joseph and Lorilee (nee: Tellez) Grennell, Jr.; passed away peacefully in his mother's womb on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. “Jehovah knows the pain of loss…..for He lost his own son.”

Benjamin is survived by his heart-broken parents, Joe and Lorilee; brothers & sisters, Jacob, Julia, Alexander, Paula, Nickolas and Lukas; grandparents, Diana & Saul Perez, Felipe Tellez, Barbara & Mike McNulty and Joseph & Barb Grennell, Sr.; great-grandparents, Jerome & Marilyn St. Clair, Sharon St. Clair and Yolanda Sanchez; uncles, Jordan & Shelby Perez, Scott Grennell and Glenn & Tami Kuchenbeiser; and other dear family members, including brothers & sisters in faith from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Benjamin was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Joseph & Odessa May Grennell, Paul & Geraldine Golabiewski, and Rafael Tellez; and by his uncle, Aaron Perfetto.

Revelation 21:3-4 With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: “Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

“Those we hold in arms for a little while…..we hold in our hearts forever.”

