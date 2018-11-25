Benjamin Isaac Grennell
November 21, 2018 - November 21, 2018
RACINE – Benjamin Isaac Grennell, precious infant child of Joseph and Lorilee (nee: Tellez) Grennell, Jr.; passed away peacefully in his mother's womb on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. “Jehovah knows the pain of loss…..for He lost his own son.”
Benjamin is survived by his heart-broken parents, Joe and Lorilee; brothers & sisters, Jacob, Julia, Alexander, Paula, Nickolas and Lukas; grandparents, Diana & Saul Perez, Felipe Tellez, Barbara & Mike McNulty and Joseph & Barb Grennell, Sr.; great-grandparents, Jerome & Marilyn St. Clair, Sharon St. Clair and Yolanda Sanchez; uncles, Jordan & Shelby Perez, Scott Grennell and Glenn & Tami Kuchenbeiser; and other dear family members, including brothers & sisters in faith from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Benjamin was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Joseph & Odessa May Grennell, Paul & Geraldine Golabiewski, and Rafael Tellez; and by his uncle, Aaron Perfetto.
Revelation 21:3-4 With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: “Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
“Those we hold in arms for a little while…..we hold in our hearts forever.”
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.