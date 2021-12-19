Oct. 2, 1938—Dec. 14, 2021

OTTAWA, IL—Benjamin Bender, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Ben was born October 2, 1938, in Kewanee, to William and Eva (DeBord) Bender. He married Barbara Riley on May 7, 1961, in Milwaukee, WI.

He is survived by two daughters: Terri (Robert) Nowicki, of Ottawa, Robin (Ben) Waagen, of Waukesha, WI; three grandchildren: Michael Schillo, Jonathan Nowicki, Kayleigh Carabajal; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Nolan Bender, of Racine, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eva; his wife, Barbara; and a sister, Judith Mecum.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433