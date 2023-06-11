Mar. 19, 1962—Jan. 12, 2023

RACINE—Benjamin “Ben” Jon Gagnon, 60, passed away after a brief illness at Ascension-All Saints Hospital on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Ben was born on March 19, 1962, to Charles and Penelope (nee: Keller) Gagnon.

He was united in marriage to Susan Seeger on April 27, 1991, at St. John’s Chapel.

Ben was a Washington Park High School graduate “Class of 1980”. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and, later, in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Ben worked as a journeyman plumber. He was employed in the plumbing industry for over 20 years, retiring from Nimco Controls in 2021.

In his free time, he enjoyed creating airbrush art, building black powder guns, fishing, watching classic westerns, and reading. Ben loved the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. If both the Packers and Badgers were playing at any given time, he was known to shout so loudly that the cats would take refuge in the basement.

Ben will be deeply missed by his wife, Susan Gagnon; father, Charles Gagnon; brothers, Christopher and Michael Gagnon; brothers-and-sisters-in-lawl: Alan (Jean MacCubbin) Seeger, Steven Seeger, Paul (Lisa Epple) Seeger; fur babies, Wilbur and Stella; and other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Penelope Gagnon; grandparents; and mother-in-law, Joyce Seeger.

In Ben’s name, memorials may be made to the Racine Yacht Club Youth Foundation and the Racine Literary Council

Ben’s celebration of life will be held at Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street on Saturday, June 17, 2023 between 12 noon and 4 p.m.

