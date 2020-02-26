Benito James Ramon

June 9, 1971 — February 11, 2020
Ramon, Benito James, age 48, of Wind Lake, passed away February 11, 2020 after a strong fight with pancreatic cancer with his loving family by his side at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee.
Benito was born June 9, 1971 to Reynaldo and Bonnie (nee. Cutsforth) Ramon in Burlington. Benito grew up and was educated in Muskego. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1990-1994. Upon completing his four-year service to his country, he worked throughout Waukesha and Racine County, finishing his career as a material handler at Aptar in Mukwonago. Benito was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and camping. He would always be the first to suggest a bonfire. He loved all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Packers. He also enjoyed attending Indy Car races with his family and friends. To know Benito was to know of his infectious smile, his sharp wit and desire to make people laugh. None of this would have been possible without his family and friends which he loved unconditionally.
Before Benito’s passing, he was informed by family and friends of the “PanCan” walk at Miller Park June 7, 2020 in honor of his fight against Pancreatic Cancer. The team will be named “Benni the Hulk” due to his love for the Avengers movies/comics and his strong spirit.
For more information and to join the PanCan walk click the link below: http://support.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1952&pg=team&team_id=25479
Benito is survived by his loving parents Reynaldo Jr. and Bonnie, sister, Elissa (Neo) Skywalker, brother, Gabriel (Michelle) Ramon, niece and nephews, Luna Skywalker, Charlie and Joey Ramon; godchild, Toni Weber, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by brother Little Rey III, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.—10:45 a.m. at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, WI 53185. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with inurnment and Military Honors to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Benito’s family suggest memorials to Reynaldo Ramon to help with medical expenses.
Family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center for their loving care of their son and brother Benito.
Service information
9:00AM-10:45AM
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
11:00AM-11:40AM
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
11:55AM-12:10PM
Beck Drive
Waterford, WI 53185
