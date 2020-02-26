Benito James Ramon

Benito was born June 9, 1971 to Reynaldo and Bonnie (nee. Cutsforth) Ramon in Burlington. Benito grew up and was educated in Muskego. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1990-1994. Upon completing his four-year service to his country, he worked throughout Waukesha and Racine County, finishing his career as a material handler at Aptar in Mukwonago. Benito was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and camping. He would always be the first to suggest a bonfire. He loved all Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Packers. He also enjoyed attending Indy Car races with his family and friends. To know Benito was to know of his infectious smile, his sharp wit and desire to make people laugh. None of this would have been possible without his family and friends which he loved unconditionally.