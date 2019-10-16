Benito "Benny" Sanchez Martinez

RACINE—Benito Sanchez Martinez, 68, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, before services from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to wear your Packer attire. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.