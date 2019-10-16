{{featured_button_text}}
Benito "Benny" Sanchez Martinez

RACINE—Benito Sanchez Martinez, 68, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, before services from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear your Packer attire. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

www.sturinofuneralhome.com

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments