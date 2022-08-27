Nov. 15, 1940—Aug. 23, 2022

Benedict Norman “Ben” Karpinski, 81, of Shell Lake died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Indianhead Medical Center. He was born November 15, 1940, in Green Bay, WI to Benedict and Emily (DesChane) Karpinski. He was married in St. Edwards Church in Racine, WI on June 30, 1962, to Charlene Paulin.

Ben enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, being out in the woods, and working in the yard. One of his highlights was mowing his yard. He volunteered for 20 years with the semi-pro Racine Raiders football team; he is even inducted into their Hall of Fame. It was through the Raiders that Ben met James “Jimmy” Olsen; the two became fast forever friends.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; sons: Michael (Sheryl) Karpinski, William (Teri) Karpinski, and Martin (Sue Oertel) Karpinski; eight grandchildren: Stacy, Ryan, Kevin, Nathan, Mitchell, Evon, Cidney, and Gavin; eight great-grandchildren: Lily, Kael, Anthony, Dominic, Vinnie, Harper, Skylar, and Baylee; brother, Joseph Karpinski; sister, Suzanne Fritts; best friend, James Olsen; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Ben was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mitzi.

A Celebration of Life will be held next year. Memorials can be given in Ben’s honor to the Washburn County Humane Society. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 279, Shell Lake, WI 54871.