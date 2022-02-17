Bendt L. Bendtsen Jr.

Benny graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1974”. He was the 3rd generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery 1993- 2016. Benny was a member of Racine Country Club and the Wisconsin Bakers Assn. He enjoyed all sports, his favorites being golf, bowling and softball. He was an avid golfer and was proud of his 7 holes in one. He will be remembered as being well liked, always willing to lend a hand in need, generous, and one who enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.