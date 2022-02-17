Bendt L. Bendtsen Jr.

Jan. 13, 1956—Feb. 13, 2022
RACINE, WI—Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr., “Benny,” age 66, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Racine, January 13, 1956, son of the late Bendt L. Bendtsen Sr. and Donna (nee Melhorne) Bendtsen – Katt.
Benny graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1974”. He was the 3rd generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery 1993- 2016. Benny was a member of Racine Country Club and the Wisconsin Bakers Assn. He enjoyed all sports, his favorites being golf, bowling and softball. He was an avid golfer and was proud of his 7 holes in one. He will be remembered as being well liked, always willing to lend a hand in need, generous, and one who enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children: Audra (Dave) Honsberger, Brittany Duval, Bendt (Anna) Bendtsen III; close former wife, Cynthia; grandchildren: Elliana and Saige Duval, Ethan and Liam Honsberger, and Baby Bendtsen on the way; sisters: Connie “Cuddles” (Bill) Lyons, Jennifer (Joe) Tompsett; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lowell Katt and special nephew, Chad.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Monday, February 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service, 12:00 p.m.—2:00 p.m. Donations to the family for a memorial to be determined have been suggested.
