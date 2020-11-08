Caledonia – Belvina "Belle" A. Pioro (nee: Liebe), age 95, passed away at her residence on October 18, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1925 in Stevens Point, WI, to parents Joseph and Bridget (nee: Betker) Liebe. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School till the 8th grade and then St. Joseph's Academy in Stevens Point. On September 28, 1946, she married John S. Pioro and they were married for 74 years. Belle worked at Allen Bradley in Milwaukee, doing her part to support the war effort, as well as the Worth Fly Fishing & Tackle Company in Stevens Point. Finally, she owned Johnnie's Deluxe Bar in Wausau, WI, with John before finally settling in Racine, until her retirement to Higden, Arkansas. She was an Honorary Member of the St. Stanislaus Rosary Society in Stevens Point. Belle regularly attended St. Mary's on the Lake Catholic Church in Caledonia and loved going with John and David. She will be dearly missed.