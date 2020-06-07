1950—2020
Belia Hernandez, 70, of Racine, joined Heaven and loved ones on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Uvalde, TX, on April 18, 1950, she was the daughter of Jose and Refugia (Baca) Torres.
In 1966, she married Henry G. Hernandez. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2012.
Belia was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member at Racine Family Worship Center where she enjoyed serving, participating in church events, and singing. She also very much enjoyed crafts, and being surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by four children, Eloisa “Mika” (Esreal Tanguma, Jr.) Hernandez, Joey Hernandez, Diana (Luis) Martinez, and Adelaida (Reynaldo) Arias; 19 grandchildren, Joey, Nina, Reynaldo, Sergio, Viviana, Rodney, Presley, Veronica, Faustino, Luis, Francisca, Maria, Alberto, Jesse, Arnoldo, Martha, Mario, Michael, and Xavier; 52 great-grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Hernandez, Jr.; great-grandson, Rodney Agustin, Jr.; and nine siblings, Guadalupe Torres, Sr., Simon Torres, Marcos Torres, Jose Torres, John Torres, Justa Sauceda, Lucia Charo, Beatrice Prado, and Sara De la Rosa.
Memorial Services for Belia will be held on Saturday, June 20th, at Racine Family Worship Center, 1846 Mead Street, Racine WI 53403, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.
