× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1950—2020

Belia Hernandez, 70, of Racine, joined Heaven and loved ones on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Uvalde, TX, on April 18, 1950, she was the daughter of Jose and Refugia (Baca) Torres.

In 1966, she married Henry G. Hernandez. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2012.

Belia was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member at Racine Family Worship Center where she enjoyed serving, participating in church events, and singing. She also very much enjoyed crafts, and being surrounded by family and friends.

She is survived by four children, Eloisa “Mika” (Esreal Tanguma, Jr.) Hernandez, Joey Hernandez, Diana (Luis) Martinez, and Adelaida (Reynaldo) Arias; 19 grandchildren, Joey, Nina, Reynaldo, Sergio, Viviana, Rodney, Presley, Veronica, Faustino, Luis, Francisca, Maria, Alberto, Jesse, Arnoldo, Martha, Mario, Michael, and Xavier; 52 great-grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends.