February 12, 1935 – April 7, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Becky Lou Radtke-Lau, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Becky was born in Racine on February 12, 1935 to the late Leroy and Grayce (nee: Hayman) Howard. A graduate of William Horlick High School. On October 18, 1952 Becky was united in marriage to Norman Radtke. They had four daughters, Julie (Gary) Day, Jeri (Peter) David, Janie (Bill) Ertl and Cindy Lou (Larry) Radcliff.

She was employed by Porter’s Furniture and Harris Metals, from where she retired. Becky had impeccable taste and an eye for beautiful things. She enjoyed spending time with her family, teaching them to love the land and its beauty. She spent countless hours working in her yard and flower gardens. One of her proudest moments was having her home included in the Garden Tour. After Norman passed Becky continued her tradition of family gatherings, including her annual Fourth of July picnic. She gave the city of Racine a run for its money when it came to her fireworks.