Becky A. Olley (Nee: Feest)
August 8, 1959—September 8, 2019
RACINE—With her family by her side, Becky Ann Olley, age 60, passed away Sunday morning September 8, 2019. Becky was born in Racine on August 8, 1959, daughter of Raymond and Janet (nee: Ahnen) Feest and had been a lifelong resident.
She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1977”. On October 18, 1980, Becky was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth L. Olley at St. Rita Catholic Church where she was a longtime member. Becky was employed with her father Raymond Feest CPA from 1986 until her retirement in 2008. Becky’s greatest joy came from raising her family whom she loved more than anything.
Becky will be dearly missed by her loving husband of nearly thirty nine years, Kenneth; children, Ryan (Pamela) Olley of Milton, Jason (Mallory) Olley of Cudahy, Eric (Paige) Olley, Nicholas Olley, all of Racine; grandchildren, Brynlee, Natalie, Hadley, Benjamin and Silas; parents, Raymond and Janet Feest of Racine; siblings, Michael (Mary Ellen) Feest of Appleton, Marge Falendysz (Rich Arendt) of Parkridge, IL, Daniel (Sheila) Feest of East Troy, Joseph (Kate) Feest of Richmond, VA, Nancy Feest of Racine, Andy (Diane) Feest of Oregon, WI; brothers-in-law, Donald (Barbara) Olley of Racine, Robert (Karen) Olley of Franksville, Gerald Olley (Darice Topolski) of Franksville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Becky was preceded in death by two infant siblings, John and Theresa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Thursday September 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Franciscan Villa and at Froedtert Lutheran Memorial Hospital for all of their loving and compassionate care.
