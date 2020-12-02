Beaurena Westmoreland

We are sad to announce the passing of our mom on November 24, 2020.
Her love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
We are sad to announce the passing of our mom on November 24, 2020.
Her love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.