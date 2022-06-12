March 4, 1965 - May 19, 2022

CLEVELAND, OH - Beau Eric Steinmetz of Cleveland, OH passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and sister as he took his last breath.

Born in Racine, WI to Honor (nee Studey) and William Steinmetz on March 4, 1965, where he spent his early life until joining the Navy. He served our Country from 1982-1992. While in the Navy, Petty Officer Beau Steinmetz met the love of his life, Petty Officer April Adair. They married in 1992 and spent a total of 35 wonderful years together. They made Cleveland their home.

Beau worked for the Cleveland Water Department but spent most of his career at Cleveland Public power until his retirement in 2019.

Besides his wife April, Beau leaves behind two sisters, Eva McGee and Debbie McGee and one brother, Ty Steinmetz, all of Racine, WI. In addition, Beau will be remembered by his lifelong friend, Danny Johnson as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services with military honors will be Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:45 AM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273). PLEASE MEET AT FRONT GATE.

His service will be recorded and posted on his obit page of the funeral home website.

Beau was an animal lover and adopted 8 rescue dogs during his lifetime.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Cleveland APL, 1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 are suggested. www.chambersfuneral.com