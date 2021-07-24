MOUNT PLEASANT – Beau Christopher Michna, 44, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, July 26, 2021, for a visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A private service will take place later. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
