Beau Christopher Michna
MOUNT PLEASANT – Beau Christopher Michna, 44, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, July 26, 2021, for a visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A private service will take place later. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

