Beatriz Perez
0 comments

Beatriz Perez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beatriz Perez

MOUNT PLEASANT – Beatriz Perez, 71, passed away at Complete Care Ridgewood on June 8, 2020. To view Beatriz’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

To plant a tree in memory of Beatriz Perez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News