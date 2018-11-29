Try 1 month for 99¢
Beatrice M. Hagopian Nee:Kigian

June 30, 1928—November 27, 2018

RACINE—Beatrice Hagopian died on November 27, 2018, at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, where she had lived for the past 18 months. She was 90 years old.

She was born to John and Rose Kigian on June 30, 1928, the second of two children. She attended South Milwaukee High School, graduating in 1947. She lived most of her life in Racine and Mt. Pleasant.

In 1948, Beatrice married the love of her life, Sam Hagopian, who died in 2017. Also predeceasing her were her infant son, Gary Hagopian; her parents; her sister, Ann Mardoian; and her great grandson, Gavin Florez.

Beatrice enjoyed music and dancing. She loved gardening, cooking, and entertaining. Most of all, Beatrice will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was happiest when surrounded by her family.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Linda (Stephen) Knowles and Sam (Michelle) Hagopian. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Richard (Cynthia) Hagopian, Timothy (Amy Hart) Knowles, James (Kathrine) Knowles, and Courtney Knowles (Nathan) Fett, and by great grandchildren Marshall Knowles and Ava Florez.

The family expresses their thanks to the staff of Luther Manor and Froedtert Hospital for the care they provided to Beatrice during the final months of her life.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine on December 1, 2018, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

