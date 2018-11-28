Try 3 months for $3

Beatrice M. Hagopian

(Nee: Kigian)

Beatrice M. Hagopian, age 90, passed away Tuesday November 27, 2018. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled to be held on Saturday. Please see Thursday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Beatrice M. Hagopian (Nee: Kigian)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments