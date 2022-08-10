Beatrice "Bea" Vogel

July 18, 1940—Aug. 7, 2022

Bea found peace on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born and raised in the Town of Raymond, WI by the late Theodore and Amanda Schmitt. She met her loving spouse the late Robert at Union Grove High School and spent 38 years together helping him battle cancer for numerous years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Schmitt, Jack Schmitt and Theodore Schmitt Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Norbert Schmitt who resides in North Carolina. Bea was a loving mother and is survived by her children: Deborah Vogel and Daniel (Laura) Vogel and grandchildren: Kevin and Sara. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bea enjoyed gardening, canning and loved summer. Even though she did not know how to swim, she loved taking care of her pool. She worked numerous years at a local duck farm and at 7 Mile Fair. She enjoyed seeing people and chatting with customers and vendors. Bea enjoyed going to work and was a hard worker. She enjoyed playing cards, watching and talking about her television shows.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the FUNERAL HOME, from 4-6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S. 27th St.

414-761-2750