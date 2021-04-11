Beatrice 'Bea' Viola Olsen

A celebration of Bea’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to Faithbridge/Student Life, Down’s Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, or Children’s Hospital Herma Heart Center. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences.