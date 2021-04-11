September 14, 1936—April 4, 2021
RACINE — Beatrice “Bea” Viola Olsen, 84, passed away at her residence Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
A celebration of Bea’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to Faithbridge/Student Life, Down’s Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, or Children’s Hospital Herma Heart Center. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
262-634-3361
