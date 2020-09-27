Beatrice 'Bea' Ann Bosa (Nee: Peck)

On October 26, 1946, she was united in marriage to Stephen Bosak, who preceded her in death on November 25, 1995. In addition to being a loving homemaker, she was employed by Rainfair, Inc., a crossing guard and a clerk at both Erickson’s Drug Store and Grant’s Dept. Store. Additionally, she operated a punch press at Western Publishing Company, where she met her husband Steve. In her retirement years, she volunteered over 6,000 hours at All Saints Hospital. Beatrice was an excellent cook who made delectable deserts and Hungarian specialties. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and canasta with friends at Lincoln Village, puzzles, and knitting. Above all, Bea was devoted to her family and cherished time spent with them. She was a role model of unselfishness, putting everyone else’s needs before herself. We would all be better people if we followed in her footsteps.