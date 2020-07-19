Beatrice Ann Gorton, PhD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1946 – July 14, 2020

Beatrice, 73, a resident of Covenant Living at Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, died peacefully at home July 14. She & her twin sister Patricia were born in Racine on July 27, 1946 to Charles and Dorothy (Lains) Gorton.

Bea attended Trautwein grade school, Lutheran High School and graduated from Hampton Dubose Academy in Zellwood, FL. In 1968 she graduated from Wheaton College (IL) where she earned letters in 3 sports each of her 4 years. Next she earned a Masters Degree in Sports Medicine from George Williams College. At Indiana University she founded the IU’s women’s varsity basketball program while completing her doctorate in bio-mechanics.

In her 4 years of coaching the IU women’s basketball team, her teams compiled a 79-28 record, the highest winning percentage in IU’s school history to this day. In 1973 her team went to the AIAW final four.

After serving as Indiana women’s head coach Bea taught at Wheaton College, then taught Bio-mechanics at Taylor University and Bowling Green State University, Ohio. She was an invited lecturer in bio-mechanics in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Hong Kong & Taiwan.