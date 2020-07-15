Be Oliver 'Oopie' Briggs Jr.
Be Oliver "Oopie" Briggs Jr.

RACINE—Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11- 12 pm (masks are highly recommended) with a memorial service to start at 12 pm noon. You may also view the service by visiting Oliver’s webpage on the funeral home website and select LIVESTREAM under the services/visitation option.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Be Briggs, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

