Bart J. Thompson

Bart graduated from Pius XI High School, where he excelled in track and football and was inducted into the Pius XI athletic hall of fame. He received a scholarship and competed in track at Marquette University. He later played semi-professional football for the West Allis Racers. On January 2, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Cline at St. Veronica’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They shared fifty-four years together before Sandra preceded him in death on February 27, 2018. Bart was employed with Gimbels in Milwaukee, Christy’s in West Racine, Ley’s in Burlington and lastly with St. Vincent DePaul for twenty-eight years before he retired in 2010. He was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. In his spare time, Bart was a voracious reader and was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Bart will be best remembered for generosity, fairness, kindness to others and his great love and devotion to his family.