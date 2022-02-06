July 27, 1942—Feb. 1, 2022
RACINE—Bartholomew “Bart” J. Thompson, age 79, passed away early Tuesday morning February 1, 2022, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin. Bart was born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1942, son of the late Bartholomew and Catherine (nee: Davidson) Thompson.
Bart graduated from Pius XI High School, where he excelled in track and football and was inducted into the Pius XI athletic hall of fame. He received a scholarship and competed in track at Marquette University. He later played semi-professional football for the West Allis Racers. On January 2, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Cline at St. Veronica’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They shared fifty-four years together before Sandra preceded him in death on February 27, 2018. Bart was employed with Gimbels in Milwaukee, Christy’s in West Racine, Ley’s in Burlington and lastly with St. Vincent DePaul for twenty-eight years before he retired in 2010. He was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. In his spare time, Bart was a voracious reader and was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Bart will be best remembered for generosity, fairness, kindness to others and his great love and devotion to his family.
Bart will be dearly missed by his son, Michael (Hannah) Thompson; son-in-law, Kevin Toutant; all of Racine; grandchildren: Arianna (James) Bard, Marissa (Nick) Bonn, and Mark Toutant; great grandchildren: James, Killian, Greyson and Oona Bard, Raelynn Phillips, Harper and Hadley Kortendick, and Beckett Bonn; brothers: David (Mary) Thompson, Phil Thompson; brother-in-law, Jack (Kristine) Cline; sister-in-law, Nancy (Gordon) Robinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, brother Gerry and wife Sandy, Bart was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Toutant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr, on Friday February 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
