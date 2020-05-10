Barry Todd Lindau, age 63, of Waterford, WI; passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2020 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. He was born December 7th, 1956 in Marshfield, WI. Barry graduated from Waterford Union High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life Cyndy Alby. Barry and Cyndy got married July 21st, 1979. Barry was a Redi-mix truck driver for Alby materials for a few years. He also worked various carpentry jobs as well as roofing and siding jobs. For several years Barry partnered with his sister and brothers in owning and operating Waterford Liquor. Barry and Cyndy were the owners of Freddy Bear’s Antique Mall, Angels Gallery, and Heavenly Haven for almost 30 years.