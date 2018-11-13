October 16, 1954—November 7, 2018
Poczekaj, Barry Lawrence, age 64, of Waterford, passed away peacefully in his sleep November 7, 2018.
Barry was born to Leonard and Ardis (nee. Berendt) Poczekaj on October 16, 1954 in Milwaukee. Barry was raised and attended school in the St. Francis and Wind Lake areas. Barry worked in the construction industry as a drywaller, taper and finisher until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman as well as a hunter. He also liked hunting for and picking mushrooms, especially morel, button, grass and cauliflower. Barry enjoyed swimming in Waubeesee Lake, playing cards and a good game of chess with his dad.
Barry is survived by his loving parents, one daughter, Paula, one grandchild, Gaven, two great-grandchildren, Kaelen and Athena; brother Bob and sister Sandy Hansen, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on November 16, 2018 from 2:00-3:30PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests donations to Barry’s family to be distributed as per Barry’s wishes, Thank You.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, WI 53185
225 W. Main St.
(262)534-2233
