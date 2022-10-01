Sept. 16, 1961—Sept. 24, 2022

FORBES, ND—Barry Kent Holm passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022, at the Holm Family Ranch near Forbes, ND. Barry was born in Yankton, SD on September 16, 1961, the son of Harold and Grace (Jensen) Holm II. He grew up in Racine, WI and graduated from J.I. Case High School, Class of 1979.

After graduation, he moved to South Dakota to pursue his dream of being a cowboy. He married Roxanne Knippling on January 8, 1983, in Stephan, SD. They started their family in Chamberlain, SD while Barry worked in the ranching industry. His mentors, Peg Reis, Lowell “Tom” Sawyer and Roger Randall introduced him to the agricultural way of life. This is where they taught him that nothing in life is free, problems can be solved, you must work for what you want and never be afraid of taking risks.

In 1997, Barry and Roxanne took a leap of faith and moved to rural Forbes, ND. Starting from nothing but hopes and dreams, they worked hard to purchase the ranch. On the ranch, they ingrained in their five children to face a challenge head on, and it is okay to fail at something as long as you are willing to try again. He instilled in them the cowboy way as his mentors had taught him.

In 2003, Barry and his family took on another adventure and began Holm Family Custom Chopping. With lots of hard work and long days the business grew but most importantly key friendships were made. Without a doubt, the best role Barry had was being a Papa to his grandchildren who all love him very much. He loved to watch them play with their cows, watch Tom & Jerry, have nerf gun wars and throw snaps. He taught them good manners, if you start something you finish it and that Papa always had candy in his drawer. The kiddos could always find a beaming smile, a bear hug, and a dum-dum sucker when they sat on Papa’s lap.

During his life, he was a lover of Packer football, cooking shows, old westerns and keeping in touch with family/friends to be able to give his two cents. You are no longer hurting, rest in peace to our husband, son, dad, brother, papa, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Roxanne; and their children: Kacey Holm of Forbes, ND, Kelcey (Logan) Hoffmann of Wheatland, ND, Kinsey (Spencer) Rall of Forbes, ND, Kadey Holm of Velva, ND and Kasi Holm of Fargo, ND; his precious grandchildren: Sully, Jaelynn, Lawson, Stetson, and McCoy; his parents, Harold and Grace Holm II; and sisters: Julie (Scott) Pfeffer and Ann (Brad) Bartel, all of Racine, WI; his in-laws, Francis (the late Karen) Knippling of Wessington Springs, SD; brothers and sisters-in-law: Brenda (David) Reis, Rocky (Donna) Knippling, Karla (Doug) Hofhenke, Barry (Sherri) Knippling, and Shannon (Scott) Dirk all of SD; his beloved aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded into death by his grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation is 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Forbes. The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the American Legion in Forbes with Pastor Paul Preus officiating. Burial is also Saturday at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Forbes. We hope to live-stream if possible, otherwise the service will be recorded for viewing later Saturday on Barry’s obituary page at hovenfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for memorials to be determined at a later date. Arrangements by Hoven Funeral Chapel, Ellendale, ND.