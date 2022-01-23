May 18, 1949 - Jan. 15, 2022
RACINE — Barry I. Block, 72, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
He was born on May 18, 1949, to the late Harold and Mary (nee: Blitstein) Block. Barry was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. He retired from K & B Trucking where he was an owner operator. Prior to K & B Trucking he worked for Silver Steel. He also did small engine repair since he was 14 years old. He was united in marriage on June 21, 1985 in Racine, WI to Karen M. Block (Filbert).
Barry is survived by his wife, Karen; children: Ryan (Rebecca Lopez) Block, Aaron (Melissa) Block, Cinthia (Jeffrey) Nitz, Amanda (Daniel) Heather, Pamela Klitzke, Melissa Klitzke; grandchildren: Megan Heather, Jonathon (Lexi McCluskey) Nitz, Gregory Nitz; sister-in-law Rhonda M. Mohr, beloved dog Wilhelm and good friend James Mayfield.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Edwin L. Mohr and other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Barry's wishes private family services were held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
