Barry I. Block

He was born on May 18, 1949, to the late Harold and Mary (nee: Blitstein) Block. Barry was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. He retired from K & B Trucking where he was an owner operator. Prior to K & B Trucking he worked for Silver Steel. He also did small engine repair since he was 14 years old. He was united in marriage on June 21, 1985 in Racine, WI to Karen M. Block (Filbert).