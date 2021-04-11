HOUSTON, Texas — Barrett Blackmon passed away on January 24, 2021. He was born on January 1, 1969 in Racine, WI.

Home going service will take place April 17, 2021 at Higher Dimensions COGIC. Family hour 10:00 a.m.—10:50 a.m. and service to begin 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.