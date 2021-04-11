January 1, 1969—January 24, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas — Barrett Blackmon passed away on January 24, 2021. He was born on January 1, 1969 in Racine, WI.
Home going service will take place April 17, 2021 at Higher Dimensions COGIC. Family hour 10:00 a.m.—10:50 a.m. and service to begin 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.