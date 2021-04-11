 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barrett Blackmon
0 comments

Barrett Blackmon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barrett Blackmon

January 1, 1969—January 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas — Barrett Blackmon passed away on January 24, 2021. He was born on January 1, 1969 in Racine, WI.

Home going service will take place April 17, 2021 at Higher Dimensions COGIC. Family hour 10:00 a.m.—10:50 a.m. and service to begin 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News