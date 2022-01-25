Barbara Winifred (Hansen) Zimmerman

Barbara (Hansen) Zimmerman, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022. She was born on October 26, 1936 in Waukesha, WI to Edward and Gladys Hansen. She married Thomas Zimmerman on August 11, 1956.

Barbara was known for her intelligence, spirit, and work ethic. Barbara was valued and successful at each of her diverse career choices in her 50+ working years. Their family moved to St. Germain WI in 1975. She was an active member of the St. Germain Lioness Club for many years. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Eagle River WI, until the time of her death.

Barbara is survived by her husband Tom; and their five children: Kim (Dave) Casebolt, Karen Ziebell, Karyl Davis, Karl (Sandi Stern) Zimmerman and Kory (Julie Nelson) Zimmerman; eight grandchildren; and two-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Judy and husband Dick Cherf; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Richard and Maxine Zimmerman and Dennis and Cheryl Zwaga; along with nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to the staff at Minocqua Health and Rehabilitation and the staff at Compassus Hospice, for their loving and compassionate care of Barbara.

A memorial service will be held on April 2, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church in Eagle River, 121 N. 3rd St., with Pastor Joshua Odell officiating. Visitation from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the fka St. Germain Lioness Club, mailing address: St. Germain Northwoods Lions, President, 1398 Jackie Way, St. Germain WI 54558, or made online to the Christ Lutheran Church Building Fund (christeagleriver.org GIVE A Time To Build) or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com