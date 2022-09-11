Barbara T. Letscher

WEST HARTFORD - Barbara T. Letscher, 86, of West Hartford, CN, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. A private family burial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Barbara was born in Howland, OH, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy Thomas. She married Martin Letscher, the love of her life, in Warren, OH, in 1958, and they were devoted to each other in marriage for nearly 62 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Barbara graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in 1958. Following Marty's discharge from the Marine Corps, Barbara and Marty moved to Racine, WI, in 1961, where they raised their five children and lived for more than 20 years. After two more moves, Barbara and Marty settled in River Forest, Illinois, where Barbara worked and volunteered at the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, and Marty and Barbara enjoyed their retirement. Their passion in retirement was travelling the world; by last count, they visited 25 countries.

Barbara and Marty attended different high schools and met as teenagers at Junior Achievement; they continued dating long distance throughout college and married after graduation. While raising five children in Racine, Barbara and Marty found time to help establish the Racine Montessori School, and Barbara served as its Executive Director from 1977 to 1983 and served on its Board of Directors for many years. Barbara was incredibly proud of her five children, their spouses, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who she loved to treat to ice cream.

Barbara was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many who had the joy crossing paths with her. Barbara is survived by her children: Gary Letscher (Debbie), Tom Letscher (Sheila), Anne Shanahan (Tim), Mark Letscher (Jane) and Dave Letscher (Beth); 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53402. www.racinemontessori.com