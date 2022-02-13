May 31, 1950 - Jan. 8, 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Barbara S. Bush (Vanko) formerly of Racine, WI passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep at her home in Albuquerque, NM.

Barbara was known for her strength, tenacity, generous spirit, adventurous soul, kind heart, and love of life. She was a force of nature and inspiration to many.

She grew up in Racine surrounded by her loving and fun filled family. Barbara attended Holy Trinity, St. Catherine's, Case High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

An inciteful business woman and innovative leader, she worked for many companies over the years including: Johnson Wax, Johnson & Johnson's, Motorola, Siemens, and American Airlines, from which she eventually retired. Her work and her sense of adventure had her leave Racine and head west where she fell in love with the mountains of Colorado and the skies of New Mexico.

Travel fed her soul. Seeing the world on road trips to National Parks, safaris to Kenya and even "racing" the tortoises in the Galapagos was one of the great joys of her life. She was so close to completing her goal of visiting all 50 states and 7 continents – only 2 states and 2 continents were left! That love of travel and adventure continues in her beloved granddaughter, along with the laughter…always laughter.

Barbara was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. Her interests were varied and vast. Archeology was a favorite and she spent many years volunteering with the Archeology Society of New Mexico.

Volunteer work was a constant throughout her life. She spent the last 12 years working with Fondation Enfant Jesus (FEJ) a non-profit organization based in Haiti. Barbara was very involved with the massive relief efforts that were needed after the 10.0 earthquake in Haiti in January 2010. She had a servants heart and through numerous trips to Haiti and supporting the organization remotely she was instrumental in planning for the orphanage, school, children's critical care facility and numerous women's programs. The Board remarked, her absence definitely leaves a void and she will not be easily replaced. We were a better organization with her, and she will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her former husband, Bryan Bush and their two children: Alison (Andrew Block) and Rachel (Jon Egging); her granddaughter, Hazel; her sister, Patricia; brothers: Peter Michael, Phillip, Bernard, Edward, Stephan, Matthew, Lawrence and Michael; her sisters-in-law; many nieces; nephews; cousins and dear friends.

As a friend so aptly said about Barbara upon hearing of her death, She sparkled. And that she did…

A celebration of her life is planned for the spring in Racine, WI.

In honor of Barbara, you can make a memorial donation online by visiting www.fej-usa.org or https://fej-usa.networkforgood.com/projects/152538-in-memory-of-barbara-bush or by check: FEJ-USA, 1464 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.