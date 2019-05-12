July 26, 1960—May 4, 2019
RACINE—Barbara ‘Barb’ (nee: Anderson) Roedema departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with her loving family by her bedside, after a two year battle with cancer.
She was to born on July 26, 1960 to Robert and Louise (nee: Nelson) Anderson. Barb married her best friend, life-long love and soulmate, Jeff Roedema, on August 25, 1979.
Barb had a zest for life. Her sense for adventure made her an avid traveler. She loved to travel the world with immediate family and her brother and sister-in-law. Barb loved to care for and do special things for her family.
Barb is survived by her soulmate, Jeff, son, Robert (Rachel) Roedema, daughter, Bria (Jack) Schoening. She was blessed to be Nana to five beautiful critters, Brynn, Andrew, Jackson, Elijah, and Eliana. She is further survived by her father, Robert, life-long best friend, Jo, niece, Amy “Boo”, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her mother, Louise.
Private services were held.
Jeff and family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and care takers at Aurora Medical Center- Kenosha.
Donations to the American Cancer Society have been suggested in Barb’s honor.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.