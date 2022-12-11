Sept. 18, 1935 – Dec. 3, 2022

STURTEVANT—Barbara Roskres, 87, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on September 18, 1935, daughter of the late William and Marion (nee: Werve) Neumann.

Barbara was united in marriage to Richard Roskres in Colorado on April 4, 1990. Richard preceded him in death on March 11, 2018.

Barbara graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1953. She was a member of the Salmogundi Girls, a women’s club of 1953 graduates of St. Catherine’s. She was a member and past-president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20. Barbara was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, St. Lucy Altar Society, and the Catholic Woman’s Club. She volunteered her time at Wheaton Franciscan—All Saints (now Ascension – All Saints). Barbara was a member of the Washington Park Golferettes. Above all, Barbara loved her family tremendously and cherished the time she spent with them.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Andrea (Larry) Robers, W. Michael (Joan) Berres, Robert (Amy) Berres; grandchildren: Brad (Lisa) Robers, Rebecca (Jason) Hirtz, Steven (Sara) Berres, Scott (Erica) Berr, Dane (Charity) Berres, Alison (fiance, Neil) Berres, Alana Berres; four great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew (Starr) Neumann; her girls from the Salmogundi Girls club; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Mertins; second husband, Richard Roskres; and first husband, Robert Berres.

A memorial celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.

The family would like to extend a heart felt “Thank You” to the staff (especially the 2N staff) at The Bay at Waters Edge and the staff at Holistic Hospice for the love and care given to Barbara during this difficult time.

