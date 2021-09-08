Barbara Rench (nee: Culin)

July 21, 1945—Sept. 2, 2021
RACINE- Mrs. Barbara “Barbie” or “Bobbi” Rench (nee Culin), quietly passed away September 2, 2021. Barbie was born to Frank and Jeanne Culin on July 21, 1945, in Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Catalina High School and attended the University of Arizona, where she was permanently charmed by her husband-to-be, Quin.
Barbie and Quin travelled and had many adventures; camping, flying, and boating were favorite pastimes. But Barbie also put much of her time and energy into things closer to home and to her community. She devoted countless hours to numerous causes important to her: she was a PTA President, helped build the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter, ran many fundraisers all over town, and stopped at every child’s lemonade stand that she ever saw. She wanted people to succeed, radiated thoughtfulness, and always looked for ways to help. Unless you were a contractor working for her, you may have thought Barbie to be the sweetest person in the universe.
Her memory is kept by treasured friends and family including her husband, Quentin H. Rench; children: Kevin C. Rench and Deborah R. Lema (Scott); granddaughters: Cheyenne A.S. Rench and Nora F. Lema; brothers: Frank “Stubby” L. Culin IV (Mary) and Lewis R. Culin (Diane), Harry Hardin (Cam) and Kimball Hardin (Michael Rubin); and cousins, nieces, nephews; and great-grandsons. With her passing she joins other loved ones, including her grandparents, Major General Frank L. Culin, Jr. and Ella Culin (nee Greene), Lewis A. Romine and Lillian M. Romine (nee Chambers); and her parents Frank L. Culin III and Jeanne Romine Culin. Barbie’s sparkling heart and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam, 803 Main St., Racine, on September 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to EAA Chapter 838 https://eaa838.org/ have been suggested, or stop at a lemonade stand in her honor.
To view Barbie’s service online, visit the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services, and then LiveStream.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to