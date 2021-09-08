Barbara Rench (nee: Culin)

RACINE- Mrs. Barbara “Barbie” or “Bobbi” Rench (nee Culin), quietly passed away September 2, 2021. Barbie was born to Frank and Jeanne Culin on July 21, 1945, in Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Catalina High School and attended the University of Arizona, where she was permanently charmed by her husband-to-be, Quin.

Barbie and Quin travelled and had many adventures; camping, flying, and boating were favorite pastimes. But Barbie also put much of her time and energy into things closer to home and to her community. She devoted countless hours to numerous causes important to her: she was a PTA President, helped build the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter, ran many fundraisers all over town, and stopped at every child’s lemonade stand that she ever saw. She wanted people to succeed, radiated thoughtfulness, and always looked for ways to help. Unless you were a contractor working for her, you may have thought Barbie to be the sweetest person in the universe.