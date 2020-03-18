June 21, 1943—March 7, 2020

Barbara Pierangeli Grabow died peacefully at Pleasant View Nursing Home on March 7th in Monroe at the age of 76, after a brief but brave journey with cancer.

Barbara was born on June 21st, 1943 in Racine to Philip Pierangeli and Yolanda Marie (nee: Aiello) Pierangeli, first generation Italian-Americans. She graduated from Washington Park High School, Racine, in 1961 where she had already decided that she would become a teacher. Barbara married Edward Walter Grabow in 1964, during her years at University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. After her graduation in 1965 with a degree in Elementary Education, she and her husband and son moved to Monroe where she began her long career in education. Over the next 45 years she would change the lives of countless children through her dedication and hard work in teaching. Her love of education continued during summers, where she earned a Master’s degree in elementary education from UW–Platteville, taught science in Camp Invention, and tutored summer students. Her commitment to education also extended outside the classroom to her involvement in Wisconsin Education Association Council and the National Education Association. Among her many accomplishments are her teaching awards, including the Kohl Teacher of the Year, Kiwanis Teacher of the Year, two Teacher World awards, and the Environmental Scholarship award.