Barbara Phyllis Nelson
0 comments

Barbara Phyllis Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Phyllis Nelson

September 20, 1936—January 2, 2020

RACINE—Barbara Phyllis (nee: Holtz) Nelson, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Barbara at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at First Church of God on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 12 pm. An additional time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11 am until the time of service. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Church of God
1650 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
12:00PM
First Church of God
1650 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News