Barbara Phyllis Nelson

September 20, 1936—January 2, 2020
RACINE—Barbara Phyllis (nee: Holtz) Nelson, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Barbara at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at First Church of God on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 12 pm. An additional time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11 am until the time of service. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
11:00AM-12:00PM
1650 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
12:00PM
1650 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
