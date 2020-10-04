Barbara Myers

Barbara was a very successful businesswoman as well as taking pride in her home and family. An avid card player, starting as a child with her parents and grandparents, Barbara passed that love of cards to her family. Her passion was playing duplicate bridge, Barbara became well known in the bridge community and forming many meaningful friendships. During their 70 years together, Barbara and Royse were supportive of each other, their community and family. She will be greatly missed by so many.