Barbara Myers, 89, daughter of the late Margaret and Lawrence Gorney, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
On August 26th, 1950 she married Royse Myers and they had three daughters, Chris (Frank) Weitzel of Stoughton, WI, Kathy (Tom) Cloyd and Leslie (Tom) Mason, all of Racine, WI, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a very successful businesswoman as well as taking pride in her home and family. An avid card player, starting as a child with her parents and grandparents, Barbara passed that love of cards to her family. Her passion was playing duplicate bridge, Barbara became well known in the bridge community and forming many meaningful friendships. During their 70 years together, Barbara and Royse were supportive of each other, their community and family. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Suggested memorials to: Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
