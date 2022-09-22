Barbara M. Suiter

April 6, 1960—Sept. 18, 2022

DOVER—Barbara Maxine Suiter, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Barb was born in Racine to Gerald and Kaye (nee: Fuller) Mann on April 6, 1960. She was married on February 10, 1990 to Todd Suiter. Barb was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter, and found time in her busy schedule to be the Director of Operations at Dead Mann’s Saloon. Her entire family meant everything to Barb. She enjoyed reading during her quiet times, being with her dogs, sitting on the back porch with coffee in the morning and wine and tea in the evening. Barb loved her flowers. She was an avid traveler and loved going to restaurants.

Surviving are her loving husband, Todd; sons: Ryan (Kristen) and Anthony (Brandon Moreno); daughter, Stephanie (Jay) Hagen; granddaughters: Lucille Suiter and Madison Babel; brothers: Kevin (Linda) Mann and Keith (Debra) Mann; father, Gerald Mann and his wife, Dorothy; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Betty Suiter; cousin, Sherrie Collins; Godmother, Barbara Bednar; nephews: Dustin, Noah, Zack, Riley, Tristan, Ryker and Patrick; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her mother, Kaye; and Godfather, Don Bednar.

Memorial service for Barb will be held at North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Avenue, Franksville, WI 53126 on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends should meet at the front entrance by 10:45 AM.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000