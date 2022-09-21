Barbara M. Suiter

Barb was born in Racine to Gerald and Kaye (nee: Fuller) Mann on April 6, 1960. She was married on February 10, 1990 to Todd Suiter. Barb was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter, and found time in her busy schedule to be the Director of Operations at Dead Mann’s Saloon. Her entire family meant everything to Barb. She enjoyed reading during her quiet times, being with her dogs, sitting on the back porch with coffee in the morning and wine and tea in the evening. Barb loved her flowers. She was an avid traveler and loved going to restaurants.