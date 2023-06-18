Barbara M. Kirby

Sept. 15, 1944 - June 14, 2023

RACINE - Barbara Mae Kirby, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on September 15, 1944 to the late Elmer and Ruth (nee: Bigelow) Schultz in Columbus, WI. Barbara was united in marriage to James Kirby on July 15, 1970 at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, WI. She received her master's degree at U.W. Milwaukee. Barbara was employed by Kenosha Unified School as a special education teacher for 35 years, retiring in 2000.

She will be dearly missed by husband, James Kirby; son, Brian (Amber) Kirby; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Michael) Polfus of Carney, MI, Miles Kirby and Sebastian Kirby both of Racine, WI; great-grandchildren: Otis, Scout and Hadley Polfus of Carney, MI.

Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Brett Kirby; parents, Elmer and Ruth Schultz.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the Ronald McDonald house have been suggested by the family.

