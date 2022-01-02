 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara M. DeRosier

  • 0
Barbara M. DeRosier

August 29, 1938 – December 21, 2021

RACINE—Barbara Marie DeRosier, age 83, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire, WI, August 29, 1938, daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (nee Bachmeyer) Greene.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the funeral 10:00-11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Roma Lodge. Visitors to the funeral are encouraged to wear Cubs or Packers gear in honor of Barb. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a charity to be determined later have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News