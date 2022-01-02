Barbara M. DeRosier

August 29, 1938 – December 21, 2021
RACINE—Barbara Marie DeRosier, age 83, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Eau Claire, WI, August 29, 1938, daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (nee Bachmeyer) Greene.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the funeral 10:00-11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Roma Lodge. Visitors to the funeral are encouraged to wear Cubs or Packers gear in honor of Barb. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a charity to be determined later have been suggested.
